Over 90 Military Council troops killed 190 clashes in March in KNU 5th Brigade’s territory Karen State

In March, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) clashed with both the Border Guard Forces (BGF) under the Military Council and the Military Council itself. The clashes resulted in 92 deaths and 45 wounded on the side of the Military Council, according to the monthly battle report of the KNU 5th Brigade. Four members of the KNU side lost their lives, and another fourteen sustained injuries during these clashes.

The monthly battle report of the KNU 5th Brigade documented that two of the deceased from the Military Council’s death list were master sergeants including a company commander.

One of the notable military engagements in March was the KNLA-led joint force’ assault on Mel Kha Hta Camp, a Military Council-controlled base situated along the Thanlwin (Slaween) River in Mutraw District. The operation resulted in the death of 16 Military Council soldiers, with 7 others sustaining injuries. Moreover, a substantial quantity of weapons and ammunition was seized during the attack. (https://tinyurl.com/5cuyuksc)

During the clashes in March, the KNLA successfully destroyed three combat vehicles and a motorcycle belonging to the Military Council.

In response, the Military Council utilized warplanes to drop 16 bombs, and fired 142 artillery shells, resulting in the unfortunate death of a civilian and injuring 5 others. The Junta Army’s actions also caused significant damage to nearby orchards and residential areas.