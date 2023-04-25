Intense fighting rages near Mekanei village as Military Council continues heavy shelling and air raids

Although there was no fighting reported in the Kyauk Taung area at that time, the Military Council’s aircraft dropped three bombs, followed by approximately 50 rounds of artillery fire.

“I think the attack commenced at 1:00 AM and subsided after two hours. During the course of the night, I estimate that there were over 50 rounds of artillery fire and three bombs were dropped from the aircraft”, the resident told the KIC.

Locals of Kyauk Taung and Kyauk Me areas of the village are being forced to flee to safety as the Military Council continues to intensively bombard the area with artillery fire.

According to a resident of Myawaddy, Military Council troops have occupied monasteries situated on the hills, which are strategic focal points in close proximity to the town. From these positions, they are relentlessly shelling the outskirts of the town with artillery.

“The Military Council troops have established their presence on the western side of Smart Taung Monastery, which is situated west of Aung Myay Shwe Bo. As the area is in close proximity to the town, they are not firing artillery from there. However, in Inner Mekanei, they are solely engaged in shelling”, he told the KIC.

According to Thai media reports, the Thai authorities have increased security measures along the Thai-Myanmar border in response to the intensification of fighting between the Military Council and resistance forces in the area.

In addition, the Military Council fired artillery and howitzer cannons numerous times on April 21st, resulting in damage to several houses and other structures in the Kyauk Mine area, the Cobra Column of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) announced.

According to sources familiar with the military situation, the Military Council is presently undertaking a significant military operation to remove the KNLA’s Cobra Column and Venom Column from the Mekanei village and surrounding areas. The Military Council has deployed artillery and air support since April 19th in the ongoing battle around the village.