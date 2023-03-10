Articles

Ye Belu Group Launches Drone Attack on Military Council Checkpoint

On the afternoon of March 7, the Ye Belu group launched a drone attack on the Military Council checkpoint located on the Ye Bridge in Ye township, Mon state.

According to the leader of the Ye Belu group, a revolutionary force based in Ye township, the heavily guarded military council checkpoint on the Ye Bridge was bombed by a drone attack. The extent of the damage caused by the attack is still unknown.

The leader of the Ye Belu group told KIC, “An attack took place at the Ye Bridge trench around 2:00 p.m. yesterday via a drone. The exact number of casualties among the Military Council’s members remains unknown at this time.”

In the past, Ye township residents have commented that the military council checkpoint on the Ye Bridge has been conducting more forced checks on people, and there have been unjust extortion from people, which may have led to such frequent attacks.

“At Ye Bridge, NRC cards are mainly checked. If you can’t show your NRC card, they will stop you. Motorists will have to pay. Yesterday, no one in the city would go out after hearing that explosion,” a resident told KIC.

According to local news sources, on February 19, the Ye Belu group launched a raid on the Military Council checkpoint located on the Ye Bridge. As a result of the attack, five members of the Military Council were killed, and one member of the Ye Belu group sustained injuries.

