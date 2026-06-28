Junta troops enter Payathonzu wearing DKBA uniforms

On June 24, more than 300 junta troops arrived in Kyainseikgyi Township from Chaunghnitkhwa Village. Around 30 of them reportedly changed into DKBA uniforms and badges before continuing their journey to Payathonzu in a convoy of about 10 vehicles.

“Around 30 junta soldiers changed into DKBA uniforms and badges before heading to Payathonzu. Because they were wearing DKBA insignia, they weren’t stopped or inspected at any checkpoints. There are only a handful of KNU checkpoints between Kyainseikgyi and Payathonzu, while most of them are controlled by the DKBA. As a result, the soldiers were able to reach their destination without facing much scrutiny,” a source familiar with the matter said.

The group that entered Payathonzu wearing DKBA uniforms is believed to have included not only regime troops but also Chinese nationals linked to telecom scam operations. KIC made repeated attempts to contact Colonel Saw A One, head of the DKBA Region 2 Tactical Command, who oversees security in Payathonzu, for comment on the reports, but was unable to reach him.

The reports emerged shortly after claims surfaced that the junta had asked the DKBA to hand administrative control of Payathonzu back to the military.

Residents are increasingly concerned that the junta could resort to various tactics to retake Payathonzu, raising fears that fighting could erupt inside the town.

Payathonzu is one of Myanmar’s key border gateways for goods entering from Thailand. In recent years, however, it has also gained notoriety as a growing hub for telecom scam operations.