Over 1,100 human rights violations reported in Yangon, Sagaing, Magway, and Naypyidaw in one year

During the 12-month period from early March 2025 to the end of February 2026, PMCSG recorded 1,122 human rights violations in Yangon, Magway, and Sagaing regions, and the capital Naypyidaw, the group announced at a May 13 virtual press conference.

PMCSG tracked and collected data on human rights violations suffered by civilians in the 3 regions and Naypyidaw, then presented the findings to the media during a virtual press conference.

The 1,122 human rights violations documented by PMCSG occurred across 11 districts and 37 townships in the 3 regions and the capital territory. The perpetrators included junta troops, resistance forces, and unidentified armed groups.

During the 12-month period, Sagaing Region recorded the highest number of conflict-related attacks, with 670 incidents. Yangon Region reported 236 incidents, Naypyidaw 121, and Magway Region 95. At the township level, Monywa Township in Sagaing Region was the most affected, with 227 incidents.

“Among the townships in Sagaing Region, Monywa recorded the highest number of attacks with 227 incidents, followed by Sagaing Township with 114 and Kale Township with 83. In Magway Region, Gangaw Township recorded 65 such incidents,” a PMCSG member said at the press conference.

The perpetrators responsible for most human rights violations were junta troops and their allied Pyusawhti militia members, who committed 915 cases. Members of the People’s Defence Force (PDF) and Local Defence Force (LDF), operating under the Ministry of Defence of the resistance-led National Unity Government (NUG), were alleged to have committed 105 cases, while unidentified armed groups were responsible for 118 cases, according to the PMCSG report.

“The coup junta was responsible for the highest number of human rights violations, with most cases involving nighttime raids carried out under the pretext of checking homes for overnight guests, conscription-related abductions, and airstrikes,” the PMCSG member said.

PMCSG noted that in resistance-strong Sagaing and Magway regions, the junta has targeted civilians with airstrikes and artillery attacks, while in Yangon and Naypyidaw it has carried out abductions and raids using the conscription law.

Over the course of a year, the junta and its allied groups killed 843 civilians and destroyed 3,528 structures, including homes and religious buildings.

PMCSG is a grassroots organization established in 2022 that documents human rights violations such as arrests, torture, and killings across Myanmar. It also shares these records with the NUG, aiming to use them as evidence in future judicial processes to address the violations.