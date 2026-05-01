Junta warns of action against weapon possession in Myawaddy

Following a meeting with several armed groups at the Infantry Battalion 275 base, the junta issued an eight-point statement aimed at tightening control over weapons and regulating armed presence in the town.

The directives stated that armed members entering the town must wear the full uniform of the group they represent—without mixing uniforms, badges or insignia from multiple organizations—and must deposit any weapons they bring at the relevant management offices of their respective groups.

A leader of the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA), which has a ceasefire agreement with the junta, responded to the directive by saying his group would not give it special consideration and would not comply.

“Our men haven’t reported anything to us regarding that matter. Everything in the town is continuing as normal. We will carry on our activities and movements as usual. That’s all we have to say for now,” he told KIC.

The statement said the junta would reclaim control of checkpoints illegally set up by armed groups as the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge No. 2 is set to reopen. It also banned uniformed personnel from dining at restaurants in the town and from providing armed security at KTV lounges.

Meanwhile, gambling hubs in Myawaddy Town that have received security guarantees from some armed groups are planning to resume operations and are negotiating monthly payments with the respective groups’ headquarters, according to sources in the town.

Currently, in Myawaddy Town, in addition to the junta and the DKBA, other armed groups including the Karen National Army (KNA), which was transformed from the Border Guard Force (BGF), and the Karen National Union/Karen National Liberation Army–Peace Council (KNU/KNLA-PC) are also active.

Such directives come as the junta intensifies efforts to fully reassert control over areas in southern Myawaddy Township.