Junta intensifies airstrikes in KNU-controlled territories

Throughout February and early March, the junta launched more than 60 airstrikes in KNU-controlled areas, killing over 50 civilians, the KNU repored.

In particular, the junta’s airstrikes mainly targeted Myeik-Dawei District, the territory of KNU Brigade 4 in Tanintharyi Region; Mutraw District under Brigade 5 in Karen State; Kler Lwee Htu District under Brigade 3 in Bago Region; and Dooplaya District under Brigade 6, located south of Myawaddy Township in Karen State near the Thai border.

“The airstrikes are increasing. Aircraft are coming every day and striking different areas. Brigade 5’s territories have been hit the hardest,” said Lieutenant Colonel Saw Kler Doh, the spokesperson for the Brigade 5.

In Brigade 4 territory, the junta carried out a total of 48 air raids, including unprovoked strikes on non-combat areas, and bombed churches and homes, killing 15 people, including children.

“The increase in airstrikes indicates a worsening military situation, and that security and humanitarian conditions are becoming increasingly concerning, especially for civilians,” said Naw Cherry, spokeswoman for the Karen Peace Support Network (KPSN).

Even as the world grapples with fuel shortages caused by conflicts in the Middle East, the junta is consuming vast amounts of jet fuel to intensify its airstrikes.

The KNU also said the junta is exploiting the world’s shifting attention toward the Iran crisis by intensifying airstrikes and artillery attacks on civilian areas, as part of an effort to regain lost territories.

In particular, the junta’s massacre of 30 local civilians in Yaetwinkone Village, in KNU Brigade 3 territory, has been condemned as one of the most brutal war crimes and human rights violations reported this year.

The KNU announced that the junta’s air and artillery attacks have caused increasing civilian casualties and displacement, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian aid.