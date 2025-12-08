Fact check: False claim that Junta bombed Lay Kay Kaw because KIA sheltered scam gangs

A Facebook account named Ayeyarwady May posted a claim that the junta was conducting airstrikes to target Zhapian businesses linked to the KNU. The post included three photos showing Zhapian workers gathered near the Thaungyin (Moei) River, which serves as the natural border between Thailand and Myanmar.

The same information was also shared on a pro-junta Telegram channel, where it garnered over 3,000 views and around 100 reactions.

The Karen Information Center (KIC), a member of the Myanmar Fact-Checking Network (MFCN), investigated the claim and found it to be completely false and fabricated.

Fact-checking

A reverse image search of the three photos shared by the social media accounts spreading the misinformation revealed that the people depicted were actually Zhapian workers who had fled to the Thaungyi River due to the conflict caused by the junta’s offensive against resistance forces. They were stranded there because Thai authorities had not yet permitted them to cross the border.

The images were originally published by a Thai news outlet and circulated on social media around 10:00 a.m. on November 27.

Local media have reported that Zhapian workers who fled the junta’s offensive and were unable to cross into Thailand remain stranded on the Thaungyi River.

On November 21, the KNU and allied groups unexpectedly discovered a secret telecom scam compound near Min Let Pan Village in Myawaddy Township, operating under the protection of the junta-aligned Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA). According to Myanmar media, the KNU began detaining workers, systematically collecting evidence, and handing it over to the relevant authorities.

After the KNU announced on November 25 that it had taken control of the scam compound, was conducting follow-up operations, and was seeking international cooperation to combat telecom scams, the junta intensified ground assaults, artillery shelling, and airstrikes targeting the area.

Conclusion

Investigations have shown that the junta increased its use of airstrikes and artillery barrages after the KNU officially announced it had begun collecting evidence following its takeover of the Min Let Pan telecom scam compound.

The KNU has released a series of updates detailing conditions inside the telecom scam compound, including the workforce, operational methods, and coordination with Thai authorities – all of which clarify that claims KNU leaders protected the Zhapian gangs are completely baseless and false.

Furthermore, the investigation verified that the photos used by the accusers were unrelated to the original content. While it is true that the junta carried out airstrikes in Min Let Pan, the messages interpreting the situation were deliberately altered to mislead the public.

Social media users should also reach out to reliable fact-checking organizations to verify whether the information they encounter is true or false.

