Junta struggles to control Kyondoe-Myawaddy Road as fighting continues

As of that morning, the junta had not reopened the Kyondoe–Kawkareik Road and was shelling villages along the route with artillery to support its ground troops in securing the highway.

“Fighting is still going on. The villages of Inngyi, Kyonbine, Hlaingsein, Michaunginn, and Byatkha Thilakone are being shelled by the junta’s Kyondoe-based light infantry battalions 454 and 546, along with units from Hlaingwa Village in Kawkareik Township, using howitzers and other artillery. The junta’s ground troops keep trying to advance with large numbers, but they’ve been forced to fall back again and again with heavy losses. They still haven’t been able to get close to the main highway,” said a Kyondoe-based source familiar with the current military situation.

Two main roads connect the border town of Myawaddy, a key hub for Thailand-Myanmar trade, with Kyondoe in Kawkareik Township: the AH1 and the old road over the Dawna Mountain Range. At present, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and the People’s Defence Force (PDF) are engaged in fierce fighting with junta troops along both routes.

“The junta has been able to move its troops to Thingannyinaung Village, a more advanced position, thanks to logistical support from its allied Karen armed groups—the Border Guard Force (BGF) and the Karen National Union/Karen National Liberation Army–Peace Council (KNU/KNLA-PC). Fighting is still going on in parts of the mountain range along the old route, and the junta hasn’t been able to reopen AH1 yet,” the aforementioned source added.

The junta vowed to reopen the Thingannyinaung–Kawkareik–Kyondoe section of AH1 to public use on September 9, but motorists and traders in the area reported that the road remained closed the following morning.

