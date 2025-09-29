Clashes stall junta’s attempt to secure Tanintharyi Region border trade route

The column’s advance was halted by resistance forces near Theinkhun Village in Tanintharyi Township, stopping it from reaching Mawdaung, the easternmost border town in the region.

According to resistance sources, the junta column is led by Tanintharyi Region’s Bokepyin-based Military Operations Command 13 (MOC-13) and consists of four infantry and light infantry battalions, one artillery battalion, and three drone units. The column was also supported by airstrikes providing cover during its advance.

“The column is currently stopped on the outskirts of Mawdaung Town. Two additional junta battalions from nearby areas have joined it. These two battalions have been operating in the region since last year under the name Aung Takhon Military Column,” a resistance source said.

Since September 7, intense clashes have erupted around Theinkhun Village along the border trade route, with junta aircraft dropping 500-pound bombs on resistance positions.

“After suffering setbacks in the fighting, the junta started using 500-pound bombs, and they’ve been carrying out these airstrikes continuously,” the source added.

No civilians were hurt by the bombs that fell near Theinkhun Village, but resistance forces did sustain injuries. Locals in areas hit by the airstrikes have recently fled their homes, seeking refuge in safer locations.

“People from Theinkhun and nearby villages haven’t dared to go back home yet because they’re afraid of planes flying overhead. It’s also the rainy season, so conditions are wet, and there aren’t enough shelters, making life even harder, but they still can’t return for now,” an aid worker helping the displaced told KIC.

In Tanintharyi Region, resistance forces issued a warning on September 21, advising people not to travel on the Ye-Dawei Highway at night.