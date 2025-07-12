34 Women Killed In Myanmar in June 2025

18 of the women were killed by airstrikes, 11 were killed by artillery fire, two by gunfire, two by landmines and one was arbitrarily killed. Four of the killed were minors under the age of 18.

Of the 34 killed women, seven were killed in Sagaing Region; five each were killed in Mandalay Region, Shan State, and Karen State; four were killed in Arakan (Rakhine) State; three each in Magway and Bago regions; and two in Kachin State.

Of the 49 injured women, 30 were injured in airstrikes, 14 were injured by artillery fire, two received gunshot wounds, one was injured in a landmine blast, one received injuries from a beating and one was injured when she was sexually assaulted.

Ma Wai, the joint secretary of the BWU said: “Violence is getting worse, and there’s hardly any accountability for human rights violations. The justice system in the country is basically falling apart right now. We need to make sure victims get justice and that those responsible are properly punished.”

In comparison, during May 2025, 92 women were killed and a further 81 were injured by the junta across Myanmar, according to figures compiled by the BWU from independent media and local sources.

Though the figures for deaths and injuries to women recorded by the BWU are high, it warns that the real figures could actually be far higher than the number BWU has published.

259 women were killed in junta airstrikes throughout Myanmar from 1 January to 30 June 2025, according to a 4 July report by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

The BWU was founded on 7 January 1995, by women leaders who participated in the 1988 uprising and later relocated to the Thailand-Myanmar border. It aims to represent women’s voices from diverse backgrounds and publishes monthly news reports, reviews and other reports relevant to women.