DF Advises Waw Township Villagers to Flee

The Waw People's Defence Force (PDF) advised residents of villages along the Sittaung River in Bago District’s Waw Township to flee their homes, to avoid being caught in upcoming fighting.

During April 2025, junta and resistance forces have been fighting in Kunseik Village and the surrounding areas in Shwegyin Township, also in Bago Region, but across the Sittwe River from Waw Township, Artillery has also been fired between the two townships.

Explaining why they advised villagers to flee, a spokesperson for Waw PDF said: “Given the current military situation, villages along the Sittaung River in Waw Township need to be evacuated. The enemy is stationed in Sinywar and Thuyethumein villages and is shelling towards Shwegyin. We, the resistance forces, need to respond to this and are concerned that the local population could be caught in the crossfire, which is why we’re requesting locals evacuate.”

During fighting at Thuyethumein Village in Waw Township, on 30 April 2025, a 50-year old villager was killed and two women were injured, according to local media outlets. Junta shelling has also damaged the monastery in Thuyethumein Village, according to the KNU.

The fighting in Shwegyin and Waw townships has spread to neighbouring Kyaikto Township in Mon State. Currently approximately 10,000 people have been displaced from those three townships.

