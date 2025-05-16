BNI Ethnic Media Conference Discusses Media Law

At the conference, held under the theme ‘Survival of Independent Media in Times of Crisis,’ participants reviewed and proposed amendments to recommendations for drafting media laws based on grassroots federalism that have been proposed by BNI, according to a 10 May BNI statement.

Nan Paw Gay, A BNI board member said: “Just like we have state and regional-level governments, we believe there should also be regional media laws. What we’re trying to do is create a process that connects those regional laws to the broader, union-level media laws. BNI is simply compiling recommendations ahead of time to help encourage participation and discussion from everyone. That doesn’t mean BNI will be the one leading the drafting of the laws. It’s really up to bodies like the Independent Press Council Myanmar (IPCM) to present those laws to parliament for approval.”

She added that BNI will continue gathering data and conducting surveys with relevant stakeholders in relation to drafting media laws.

Around 130 participants attended the three-day media conference. They included journalists from independent media agencies, donors, media support organisations, and civil society groups.

In line with the conference’s theme, participating media agencies discussed the challenges of reporting during a political crisis, financial hardships, and other difficulties currently faced by journalists.

Nan Paw Gay said: “It’s becoming increasingly difficult for news agencies and journalists to rely solely on donations. That’s why each outlet needs to look for ways to become self-reliant and generate its own income. If needed, they should also consider partnering with non-media NGOs. We explored all these possibilities during the EMC.”

The BNI statement emphasised how important it is for news agencies and media councils to remain completely independent from government influence. It also highlighted the importance of cooperation between ethnic media, regional media, small, community-based outlets and civil society organisations.

The first eight BNI Ethnic Media Conferences were held inside Myanmar. They were in: Mon State’s Mawlamyine in 2013; Shan State’s Taunggyi in 2014; Chin State’s Hakha in 2015; Arakan [Rakhine] State’s Mrauk-U, in 2016; Kayah State’s Loikaw, in 2017; Karen State’s Hpa-An in 2018; and Kachin State’s Myitkyina in 2019.

Following the February 2021 coup in Myanmar, the eighth BNI Ethnic Media Conference in 2023 and the ninth BNI Ethnic Media Conferences were held outside Myanmar.