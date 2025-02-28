Two Political Prisoners Denied Medical Care Die in Mandalay’s Obo Prison

A 65-year-old female political prisoner who was serving a 22-year sentence, Daw San Yi, died on 10 February and Ko Aung Tun, a 28-year-old male political prisoner serving a three-year sentence, died on 18 February according to PPNM.

Daw San Yee was arrested on 22 April 2021 by Chanmyathazi Township police who accused her of sheltering three youths allegedly involved in a bomb attack on Police Station No. 10 in Chanmyathazi Township. She was sentenced to 22 years in prison on 5 February 2022.

According to PPNM, she succumbed to complications from hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and liver disease.

Ko Aung Tun was arrested on 15 April 2022, in Amarapura Township, Mandalay Region. He was sentenced to three years in prison on 6 September 2022.

He was in good health at the time of his arrest and had no pre-existing medical conditions when he was sent to prison. However, after being imprisoned in Obo Prison, he developed severe wounds that became infected. He received medical treatment at the prison hospital, but despite being under medical care for about a week he died on 18 February. His family was not allowed to retrieve the body, instead the prison authorities just buried it.

Ko Thaik Tun Oo, a member of the PPNM steering committee said: “We understand that he had large lesions all over his body, which formed pus, and then an infection set in. The infection worsened his condition, ultimately leading to his death.”

Political prisoners in junta-controlled prisons are denied proper medical treatment for injuries or illness. They receive inadequate healthcare, there is a shortage of medicine and doctors. Even if political prisoners are seen by a doctor they are often not properly treated.

“Prisons across Myanmar, including Obo, are facing severe shortages of medicines. Only by addressing these issues swiftly and effectively can deaths in prisons be reduced,” said Ko Thaik Tun Oo.

At least five political prisoners died due to a lack of access to proper healthcare in prisons throughout Myanmar during January and February 2025, according to PPNM who said the actual number of deaths due to inadequate healthcare during that period may have been higher.