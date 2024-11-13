Articles

KNU Seizes Base Held by Myanmar Army for 70 Years

On 9 November 2024, the Karen National Union (KNU) captured a junta military base that the Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) had held for about 70 years, in an area mainly controlled by KNU Brigade 5.

Karen News Send an email 2 days ago
The base protects Kuseik Bridge in Dweiloe Township, in Karen State’s Hpapun District, which roughly corresponds to the KNU district of Mutraw, a district that the KNU refers to as the Brigade 5 area, which has traditionally been mainly under the control of KNU Brigade 5.

On 6 November, joint forces led by Brigade 5 launched an attack on the Kuseik Base and it was captured on 9 November. After its capture the KNU forces found the corpses of eight junta soldiers and weapons that included small arms, mortar shells, drone jammers, and ammunition on the base according to a KNU statement

It also said that two of the KNU coalition fighters were injured during the taking of the base.

Lieutenant Colonel Saw Kler Doh, a spokesperson for the Brigade 5, said: “The junta had been stationed at Kuseik Base for decades. On 6 November, Brigade 5 troops launched an offensive operation, and at 4:00 pm on 9 November, the Hpapun District-based battalions of Brigade 5 successfully captured it [the junta base].”

The base was manned by troops from Light Infantry Battalion (LIB) 406

In October, a KNU-led coalition captured the Khawpoke military base, also in Hpapun District and seized over 100 small arms and a large amount of ammunition. The base had been a command centre for junta logistical operations

Karen News

