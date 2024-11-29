29 Foreigners Escape to Thailand From Scam Centres

The 39 foreigners were picked up by Thai soldiers on 25 November after escaping from scam gangs operating in Kyauk Khet and Mehtawthalay villages in Myawaddy Township.

They were picked up at around 5:00 am on 25 November after they had entered Thailand by crossing the the Thaungyin (Moei) River, which delineates the border

“They were 39 foreigners who had escaped forced labour by scam gangs,” said the source, who is also close to the scam businesses in Mehtawthalay Village.

The rescued individuals included 32 Sri Lankans, 5 Nepalese, 1 Russian, and 1 Malaysian. The Thai authorities are currently coordinating with their respective embassies to arrange their return.

Telecom scam centres and illegal casino rings operated by Chinese nationals in Myawaddy Township have, more recently, been expanding into other Myawaddy Township villages controlled by the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) and the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF). Myawaddy residents report seeing new advertisements online luring people into working for the scam centres almost every day.

A senior DKBA leader told KIC that his organisation is aware of telecom scam rings operating in its territory, but claimed that the DKBA has reasons for tolerating them and will address the issue of scam centres when the time is right.