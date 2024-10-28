Junta Defends Base with Airstrikes in Kyainseikgyi Township, Karen State

The KNLA and its allies first launched an offensive against the junta military base in Ahnankwin Village, which is on the Payathonzu to Thanbyuzayat road, in the second week of August 2024.

Since 13 October, the junta has been conducting airstrikes on Ahnankwin Village, and other nearby villages in Kyainseikgyi Township in response to intensified attacks by the KNLA and allied people’s defence forces (PDFs).

According to local sources, these airstrikes have resulted in significant damage to homes and property in the villages.

A local source said; “Before the Thadingyut Festival [17 October 2024], the revolutionary forces had been intensifying their attacks and launching drones and artillery into the junta camp, so they [the junta] couldn’t withstand it any longer.

The junta sent reinforcements and, starting from 13 October, conducted airstrikes around the village and their camp. Yesterday [25 October], three junta aircraft were seen in the area.

No casualties were reported, but reconnaissance aircraft were continuously circling the area. We’re unsure if they’ll open fire, but the airstrikes have been ongoing for over a week.”

The KNLA forces are also launching drone attacks on the Ahnankwin Village junta military base and the junta is responding with artillery fire, which has led to casualties on both sides. Junta soldiers have also been fleeing the base according to sources on the ground.

A defence force source familiar with the situation said: “Since 20 October, there have been reports of junta soldiers fleeing from the Ahnankwin strategic base. The Karen side has captured over 10 fleeing junta soldiers.

They are running low on food and water supplies. There have been casualties on both sides, but we don’t have the exact numbers yet. The revolutionary side has also experienced some casualties.”

Karen Information Center(KIC) has not yet been able to verify the situation concerning the captured junta soldiers fleeing their camp, despite attempts to contact the relevant KNLA officials.

Since the fighting started in the area of Ahnankwin Village in the second week of August about 3,000 villagers from five villages in the area have fled their homes.

Traffic has also been severely disrupted on the Payathonzu to Thanbyuzayat to Mawlamyine road, as well as on the Ahnankwin, Pha Pyat, Khalay Tan Khun Tai, and Kyainseikgyi roads.