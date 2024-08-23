Launglon Township residents flee junta warship shelling

Since 15 August 2024, the warship has been patrolling off the coast from the junta’s Theapon Taung military base and further west off the coast of Thabawtseik Village. It has been firing into the villages of Thabawtseik, Pyingyi, and Kayingyi almost daily, according to a Launglon Township resident.

He said to KIC: “The warship fire shells almost every day, seemingly targeting areas where resistance forces might be hiding. On some days, it has launched artillery barrages more than ten times. Many residents of coastal villages have already evacuated to other areas.”

The shelling has forced more than 3,000 residents from the villages of Thabawtseik, Pyingyi, and Kayingyi to flee to other villages and areas around Launglon Town. Local resistance members have reported that the junta ship’s shelling has damaged at least four houses in Pyingyi Village and injured two women.

Junta bases in Launglon Township include Infantry Battalion (IB) 104, Light Infantry Battalion (LIB) bases 406 and 407 which all come under No. 18 Military Operations Command (MOC 18). They are currently reinforcing the bases in preparation for intensified military operations, according to Ko Shadow, a press officer for a people’s defence force (PDF) unit in Launglon Township.

He said: “The junta is reinforcing its positions in Launglon. Although its troops haven’t yet started military operations, they are making serious preparations.”

According to monthly reports from FE-5 Tanintharyi, a research organisation based in Tanintharyi Region, in July 2024 there were over 60,000 displaced people in the area of Launglon Township.