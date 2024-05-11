Junta Sends Repeated Reinforcements But Resistance Ambushes Continue to Block All Roads from Kawkareik to Myawaddy – Regime Suffers Heavy Casualties

“Junta troops from distant areas first assembled at the headquarters of the 22nd Battalion HQ in Hpa-An. From there, they have been transported to the Kyondoe and Kawkareik frontlines every day using chartered vehicles”, a local residing near the 22nd Battalion told KIC.

The joint resistance forces frequently intercept these reinforcement convoys meant to support the main column. As a consequence, both the Junta’s main combat forces and reinforcements have suffered hundreds of casualties. Amid chaotic setbacks, there have been instances where Junta troops were unable to recover the bodies of their officers and fellow soldiers, according to sources on the battlefield.

The Junta’s Aung Zay Ya column, consisting of more than 1,000 troops, have been split into two groups in an attempt to advance towards Myawaddy, through both new and old routes across the Dawna Mountain Range. However relentless interceptions by the joint resistance forces, led by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), have resulted in daily clashes. As a result, the Junta’s column is facing difficulties in making any headway under fire from resistance ambushes during past month, and leading to a steady increase in Junta casualties.

“Every day, there are intense clashes on the old Dawna Road and the new Asia Road.

Both the Aung Zay Ya column and the Junta’s reinforcement convoys have suffered heavy losses, totaling in the hundreds. KNLA and People’s Defense Force (PDF) have also sustained dozens of casualties. In ground skirmishes, the resistance forces hold the advantage. However they are refraining from escalating the attacks due to the Junta’s airstrikes and drone bombings”, a frontline source said.

At present, the first group of the divided Aung Zay Ya column is hindered from progressing by resistance forces near the Tawnya waterfall on the new Asia Road. Meanwhile, the second group choosing the old Dawna Road has arrived at the villages of Yankouke and Sawhe, but is also unable to move forward.

However there are unconfirmed rumors suggesting that part of the column, advancing from Dawna Road, may have reached the outskirts of Myawaddy District. KIC is unable to verify this information accurately at present.

Aiming to fully regain control of Myawaddy, the Junta initiated a massive operation on April 9, leveraging the extensive resources of both the Army and the Air Force. KNLA-led joint forces reported their success in destroying several Junta military vehicles, including armored ones, during clashes spanning one month until May 9.