Fierce Conflict in Win Yay Township Has Caused 10,000 Civilians to Seek Shelter in Caves and Forests in Dooplaya District

Junta troops, stationed in Ahnankwin and Taungzun villages for the last two months, have been launching artillery barrages on nearby residential areas, compounded by frequent airstrikes, leading to the displacement of approximately 10,000 locals, including children and the elderly, from around 10 villages such as Ahnankwin, Taungzun, Winkhana, Khukhan, Thikatite, Sinpyay, and Lutshan.

War-displaced villagers are seeking temporary refuge in forest areas, caves, orchards, and distant settlements where relatives reside. However they voice deep apprehension regarding the safety of these makeshift shelters.

An artillery battalion under the Junta’s command, stationed in Mon State, continuously bombards Win Yay Township day and night amidst the relentless fighting, while frequent airstrikes by the Junta Air Force have instilled reluctance among locals to return home.

A KNU Dooplaya District official reported that both the Junta’s artillery battalion and Air Force were relentlessly bombarding the battle zone with artillery shells and air-dropped bombs.

The vicinity of the KNU’s Win Yay Township office has become a prime target of the Junta’s airstrikes. On April 23, both an office complex and a school sustained damage from the Junta’s airstrike in Win Yay.