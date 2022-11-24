Conference of 18 ethnic youth groups pledge to support a revolution based on building a peaceful federal union hosted by KYO

The conference took place on November 5-6 th inside KNU-held territory in Win Ye Township, Dupala District Karen State.

KYO Chairman Saw Pho Khwa Do reported that “Karen, Mon, Bamar and 15 other ethnic groups were represented at this forum, which was focused on: How to cooperate to build a peaceful future based on a Federal Union ? Other questions considered by the participants: “Why did the Myanmar military seize power? (2021 coup) How to find a comprehensive solution to Myanmar’s political crisis? and How will the revolutionary youths jointly establish a Union with a federal and anational identity?”

Ko Nyan Gyi from a Bamar ethnic youth group attending the seminar said “As we had the opportunity to learn more about the views and attitudes of different ethnic groups on history, so our relationship became warmer, and our mutual trust grew stronger.

In the past there was hostility and suspicion between ethnic groups based on chauvinism. Now under the common yoke of oppression by a regime of tyrants, we have all become equal partners in the struggle. We will work together until we can reconcile remaining differences, and build a peaceful Federal Union”.

At the youth conference hosted by KYO for the first time in Win Ye, the diversity, historical background, and policies of various youth organizations were openly exchanged and discussed. The youth leaders said that they have reached a basic consensus to bring down the dictatorship as soon as possible.

“Youth revolutionary organizations of various ethnic groups are taking their own policies and revolutionizing the dictatorship. That’s why they find a common consensus policy that will be more effective. Through that, we will discuss cooperation to build a future Federal Union”, he said.

Ko Nyan Gyi from a Bamar ethnic youth group who attended the seminar said “When we had the opportunity to learn more about the views and attitudes of the ethnic groups on history, our relationship became warmer and mutual trust has also become stronger. In the past, there were hostility and suspicion between ethnic groups based on chauvinism. Now, under the oppression of a group of tyrants, we have all become equal. We will work together until we can reconcile differences and build a peaceful Federal Union”.

At the youth conference hosted by KYO for the first time in Win Ye, the diversity, historical background, and policies of various youth organizations were openly exchanged and discussed.

And the youth leaders said that they have reached a basic consensus to bring down the dictatorship as soon as possible.