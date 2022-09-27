Karen Armed Groups Accused of Being Opportunists for Meeting with Min Aung Hlaing

It was the second meetings the Karen National Union/Karen National Liberation Army – Peace Council (KNU/KNLA-PC) and the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) had with the junta on September 16, 2022. Members of the Karen community are dismayed that the Karen factions would give the coup leaders the opportunity to publicize its universally denounced ‘peace deal’ being offered to ethnic armed groups. Many see the coup leaders ‘peace deal’ as ‘rule and divide’ strategy used to deadly effect by the military to smash unity as it did successfully with previous resistance to the military.

Padoh Saw Tawnee, spokesperson of the Karen National Union, told Karen News that the KNU (Karen National Union) did not accept the military council leader’s Min Aung Hlaing’s invitation and had no plan to meet with the military leader based on the current political situation.

The KNU has offered support and commitment to the ongoing opposition to Myanmar’s military. The KNU’s Karen National Liberation Army is defending tens of thousands of villagers displaced by State Administration Council airstrikes and ground artillery attacks.

A Karen man, based in Korea, told Karen News, “There is no need to discuss anything with those who [have] burnt the whole country and crushed it to pieces. I think they were approached because they wanted [business] opportunities. As a Karen, I am ashamed of the condition of the Karen organizations that are falling apart. If you were to take opportunities like BGF, one day, citizens will punish you. Min Aung Hlaing is now facing a crisis.”

In May 2021, military coup leader Min Aung Hlaing invited ethnic armed resistance organizations to meet with him to end armed conflict.

Seven ethnic armed resistance organizations, including the KNU/KNLA-PC and the DKBA, and three other ethnic armed resistance organizations went to the meeting.

A Karen religious leader from the Papun region spoke to Karen News. “It is best if they do not meet. Min Aung Hlaing, not only betrayed the country, but also violated human rights to the point of destroying the people – the world is watching. If KNU/KNLA-PC and DKBA continue to work with Min Aung Hlaing, the international community will take action against them just like they did with Min Aung Hlaing [International Criminal Court]. These factions meeting with the junta is not good for Karen people.”



The military controlled media reported the KNU/KNLA-PC delegation, led by Vice chairperson Dr. Naw Ka Paw Htoo and the DKBA delegation led by its Chief of Staff General Saw Steel discussed the issue of the military appointed State Administration Council’s peace process.

Political analysts criticized ethnic revolutionary organizations meeting with the military leader Min Aung Hlaing.

However, KNU/KNLA-PC Secretary Major Saw Kyaw Nyunt told Karen News on August 29 that the meeting with the military leader is to resolve the current Burmese political crisis.

Colonel Saw Sein Win, spokesperson of the DKBA, said that they went to talk with the military leader Min Aung Hlaing as the DKBA wanted to resolve the current political crisis in Burma without armed conflict.

A woman in Pa-an Township said the two Karen armed groups are now caught in a difficult situation.

“They may want to stand on the side of the revolutionary forces. But if they decide to do so, they have to look at the consequences that may arise. The options are not that simple.”

The woman said Karen organizations, including the Karen armed organization, do not want to see Karen people burnt from their homes and displaced. She said they [Karen factions] chose to meet with the military council to protect their [own] interests despite criticism.

The first round of meetings between the KNU/KNLA-PC, DKBA and the military coup leader, Min Aung Hlaing, were held from 26 to 28 May, 2022 and from 19 to 21 June, 2022 respectively.

While the DKBA leaders and Min Aung Hlaing were meeting, 300 Burma Army soldiers under his command, entered the DKBA headquarters in Sonsee Myaing and Lay Gaw (Taungni) villages. Fighting has since been taking place throughout September 2022.