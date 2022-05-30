Eastern Dawna – Heavy Rains Add to Food Shortages and Shelter Problems for Displaced Villagers

An aid worker helping the displaced people, living in makeshift tents on the river bank, said the villagers now face acute shelter and food problems.

The aid worker spoke to Karen News about the problems. “As it’s raining both day and night, the Thaung Yin River completely flooded where the IDPs had been staying. Sacks of rice stored on the riverbanks are soaked by the rain. Cars, motorcycles, and tractors are submerged, and people had to evacuate quickly.”

It’s a similar situation on the Thaung Yin River riverbank near Thay Baw Boe village, where 1,528 IDPs were taking refuge. The displaced villagers were forced to evacuate overnight due to heavy rains and rising rivers. An aid worker helping the Thay Baw Boe displaced said the rice stores flooded by the rain were now creating food shortages.

The aid worker explained the displaced villagers could not stay at their homes because of fighting. “The IDPs had already started to live in new tents built for them. The military bombed the place. They were told to go back to the riverbanks. When they went back to the riverbank, they had to carry heavy loads of rice sacks and were soaked by the rain. Rations for this month haven’t yet arrived. There Have only been individual donations.”

An aid worker said children, youth and the elderly had to relocate in the non-stop rain, and people are falling sick as the basic housing does not give enough shelter.

There are more than 15,000 IDPs living in groups from Kyout Khat, Lay Day, Walle, K’Nae Lay, Ta U Hta, Ta Naw’ Hta, Thay’ Baw Boe, K’law Htaw, Su Kali, and Lay Kay Kaw area located in the eastern part of Dawna, South of Myawaddy. IDP aid workers said IDPs are in urgent need of food, shelter, healthcare, and emergency humanitarian aid as it continues to rain non-stop.

