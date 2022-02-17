Articles

KNLA Take Burma Army Artillery Positions

Fighting in the Lay Kay Kaw area south of Myawaddy, Karen State has intensified as Karen soldiers launched a counter-attack on Burma Army positions.

Karen News Send an email 2 days ago
462 Less than a minute

On Wednesday, 16th February, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and its allies attacked Burma Army positions in the Palu area, including an artillery launching pad on a hilltop overlooking Palu Lay village.

The Burma Army in response launched airstrikes and heavy artillery bombardments into the battle zone.

A KNLA Joint Forces Officer, Captain Saw Da Baw, based in the Lay Kay Kaw area said.

“They (Burma Army) blocked people living in the (Palu) area from working their cornfields and the Burma Army restricted their travel. Locals told us they could not go to their cornfields and tend their crops.”

Captain Saw Da Baw said without access to their farms and crops people couldn’t earn a living.

“We thought this wasn’t good for local people, so we launched our attacks to clear the Burma Army out.”

It is reported KNLA troops took the Burma Army and its Border Guard Force (BGF) militia’s, hilltop artillery bases in the Palu Gyi and Palu Lay areas.

Post Views: 348
Tags
Show More

Karen News

Related Articles

Photo of KNLA and its Allies Recapture Palu, Burma Army Respond with Airstrike and Heavy Artillery

KNLA and its Allies Recapture Palu, Burma Army Respond with Airstrike and Heavy Artillery

1 day ago
Photo of Papun Civil Servants Working for the Military Junta Quit After Receiving KNU Notice

Papun Civil Servants Working for the Military Junta Quit After Receiving KNU Notice

4 days ago
Photo of Padoh Mahn Sha’s Words Still Ring Strong…

Padoh Mahn Sha’s Words Still Ring Strong…

5 days ago
Photo of VALE HARN LAY – 1963 to 2022

VALE HARN LAY – 1963 to 2022

1 week ago
Back to top button
Close