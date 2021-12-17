Articles

Lay Kay Kaw Fighting Displaces More Than 4,000 Villagers – As Fighting Intensifies, Thousands More Prepare to Flee

As the Burma Army continued to shell villagers in the Lay Kay Kaw areas, more than 4,000 people were forced to leave their homes, some attempted to cross to Thai side for safety.

Karen News Send an email 3 days ago
415 Less than a minute
Displaced villagers seeking safety in garden on the Thai-Burma border. (Photo-Ka Hsaw Wah)

Local community organizations, responding to the emergency needs of the displaced people, estimate 2,000 residents from Lay Kaw Kaw and another 2,000 villagers from nearby villages such as Htee Meh Wah Khee, Yathit Gu, P’Hee Klaw, Maw Toh Talay fled their homes to seek safety.

A community worker, helping the displaced villagers, told Karen News.

“The fighting in the Lay Kay Kaw area, displaced 2,000 people from Lay Kay Kaw alone. There are also displaced people from Htee Meh Wah Khi village and P’Hee Klaw and Yathit Gu villages.”

Communities groups estimate more than 2,000 displaced villagers crossed to the Thai side of the border. Social media posts showed artillery shells landing close to displaced villagers as they crossed the Moei River that is the border between Burma and Thailand. Reports estimate more than 50 artillery shells landed on the Thai side fired by the Burma Army.

Latest reports from the areas indicate displaced villagers numbers are increasing and there is potential of more than 10,000 villagers will need to evacuate their homes as fighting intensifies.

A displaced mother with young baby. (Photo-Ka Hsaw Wah)

The displaced villagers are in urgent need of shelter, blankets, food and medicine and other emergency support. Community workers working to deliver aid, told Karen News the cold weather, has made it difficult for mothers, young children and the elderly.

Post Views: 289
Tags
Show More

Karen News

Related Articles

Photo of Fighting Breaks Out at Lay Kay Kaw Village Following Burma Army Raid and Arrests of NLD MP

Fighting Breaks Out at Lay Kay Kaw Village Following Burma Army Raid and Arrests of NLD MP

5 days ago
Photo of Anger Over ‘Pay for Travel Permits’ Led to Protests and Riot in Mae La Refugee Camp – Live Ammunition Fired

Anger Over ‘Pay for Travel Permits’ Led to Protests and Riot in Mae La Refugee Camp – Live Ammunition Fired

5 days ago
Photo of First the Rain and Now the Cold: Displaced Karen Villagers in Urgent Need of Warm Clothing and Medicine

First the Rain and Now the Cold: Displaced Karen Villagers in Urgent Need of Warm Clothing and Medicine

6 days ago
Photo of Displaced Karen Villagers Unable to Harvest Their Crops, Because of Burma Army Militarization, Now Face Food Shortages

Displaced Karen Villagers Unable to Harvest Their Crops, Because of Burma Army Militarization, Now Face Food Shortages

2 weeks ago
Back to top button
Close