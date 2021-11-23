Have Your Say – Dabbie Stothard on Cross Border Aids

Debbie Stothard, the founder and coordinator of Alternative ASEAN Network on Burma (ALTSEAN-BURMA), has advocated for more than 25 years to support human rights, democracy and peace in Burma.

In an exclusive interview with Karen News, Debbie explains why it is now critically important for Burma’s neighbors to allow cross border aid to an estimated 200,000 displaced people and another three million in desperate need of humanitarian assistance.