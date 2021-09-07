National Unity Government Declares War on Burma’s Military Regime – KNU Offers its Support

President Duwa Lashi La, in a seven-minute social media broadcast said it was time to put a stop to the military regime’s continued torture, detention, jailing and murder of civilian’s opposed to the military’s coup and its dismantling of the country’s parliamentary system.

President Duwa Lashi La said NUG has moved to declared war to protect the people against “military terrorists” and its leader, General Min Aung Hlaing.

“NUG has taken responsibility to protect the life and the property of the people and have “launched a people’s defensive war against the military junta.”

President Duwa Lashi La in his broadcast said as this was a “public revolution [he] called on all the citizens of Myanmar [to] revolt against the rule of the military terrorists led by Min Aung Hlaing.”

The NUG President Duwa Lashi La, urged the “People’s Defence Force to target military assets…protect lives and property of the people,” and he urged ethnic armed organizations to “assist and protect PDF and their allies [and] immediately attack Min Aung Hlaing and the military council.”

The President also spoke for the need for ethnic groups to protect and control their lands. He urged citizens to minimize travel and to build supplies and medicines in preparation for the coming war.

In an interview with Karen News, Padoh Saw Ta Doh Moo, general secretary of the Karen National Union made it clear his organization is opposed to the military regime and will support those who are against it.

“In our policy, those who oppose the dictatorship are our friends. This means that we will work together with any organizations that opposes the military dictatorship.”

Padoh Saw Ta Doh Moo called for national unity and said.

“Our goal is to break free from the military dictatorship so that we need all the people to participate under a political leadership, taking accountability and responsibility on each role that each individual play that are in line with our political aspirations.”

In a short statement issued on September 3, the KNU said it would continue “its strong commitment and adherence to promoting federalism and democracy, working with any organization against the coup and fighting any forms of dictatorship.”

The KNU statement offered its support to anti-coup protestors and those targeted by the military regime’

“We will support and assist anyone who seeks shelters and protection from Burmese military’s brutality and atrocities, and we will continue to explore alternative approaches to address the root causes of civil war and bring genuine peace and stability to the country.”

The KNU urged the citizens of Burma to show their “support in any way they can to fight for freedom and justice.”

Since the military launched its coup on February 1, there has been at least 500 armed battles between the KNU and the military regime and 70,000 Karen civilians have been displaced and are hiding in makeshift camps as a direct result of these attacks. Fighter jets have flown into Karen National Union-controlled areas 27 times and dropped at least 47 bombs, killing 14 civilians and wounding 28.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) confirmed as of 6 September, the military killed 1049 people, including 75 children, arrested 7904 and issued warrants for 1984protestors.