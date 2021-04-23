EU Sanctions Karen Politician Who Joined Military Coup

Mahn Nyein Maung, a former member of the Karen National Union’s Central Executive Committee, a member of Burma’s State Administrative Council (SAC), is included in a recent targeted sanctions list imposed by European Union (EU) on the military regime and its two military conglomerates.

The EU’s announcement, made on the 19th of April, named 10 military junta leaders in the sanctions as well as Myanmar military-owned corporations Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company Limited (MEHL), and Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited (MEC).

Among the 10 named individuals are; Mahn Nyein Maung, U Thein Nyunt, U Khin Maung Shwe, Daw Aye Nu Sein, Jeng Phang Naw Htoung, U Moune Ha, Dr. Banya Aung Moe and U Chit Naing – all are members of Myanmar’s illegitimate junta formed by coup leader, General Min Aung Hlaing.

The EU members said the military leaders are on the list because they are responsible for undermining democracy and the rule of law in Myanmar and for exercising repressive decisions and for violating human rights.

Karen communities as well as different civil society groups welcomed the action.

Naw Wah Khu Shee, a spokesperson for the Karen Peace Support Network (KSPN) told Karen News that “anyone, regardless of who they are, if known to be collaborating with this destructive military regime must definitely be punished.”

Naw Wah Khu Shee said it was upsetting to see Karen leaders join with the military who had waged war against Karen people for 70 years.

“It is heartbreaking to see some Karen leaders joining hands with the same military that is destroying our own people for such a long time, but measures must be placed against anyone who is working together with the military.”

Before being appointed to the coup controlled State Administrative Council, Mahn Nyein Maung was a leading figure in the KNU, he resigned to take part in the 2020 general election as a candidate for the Kayin People Party (KPP).

The EU agreed to further their support on the process of Myanmar democratic transition and said pre-existing restrictions would remain.

EU restrictions include; an arms embargo, a ban on equipment used for internal repression, an export ban on dual use goods used by both the military and border guard police, restrictions on the sale of equipment monitoring communications that can be used for domestic repression, and a stop to military training and cooperation with the Myanmar military.

Naw Wah Khu Shee told Karen News “EU sanctions alone are inadequate and ineffective. An international arms embargo must be enforced against the Myanmar military.”

The EU sanctioned list includes a total of 35 people. In addition to freezing assets and a visa ban, EU citizens and companies are prohibited to make funds available to those individuals and entities listed for sanctions.