KNU Condemns Military Coup and Demands Release of Detained Lawmakers

“We cannot accept the military taking power and detaining the country’s leaders. This is a massive obstacle and challenge in transitioning to democracy – we are concerned about the future of our country.”

“Despite the military claim that their action is according to 2008 constitution, it is obvious that it is not. Whether they say it is in line with it or not, we have always believed that no problem can be solved under 2008 constitution. The answer [to political problems] is not going to happen under the 2008 Constitution. The answer to diversity lies in equality,” Padoh Saw Ta Doh Moo told Karen News.

The KNU, a long standing ethnic armed organization engaged in the peace process with the government put out a statement February 2 saying they do not accept the Burmese military coup that took place on February 1, 2021. The KNU stated it would stand together with all entire ethnic people in transitioning to democratic federal union.

The KNU strongly demanded the current situation needs to be resolved by peaceful means, and that State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, National League of Democratic (NLD) Party leaders, parliament members who were detained should be released immediately for the sake of national reconciliation and peace.

The KNU supported criticisms the military coup is a violation of the military’s 2008 Constitution and is nothing more than a forceful power grab.

Civil society organizations, student youth groups and religious organizations in Myanmar and Myanmar citizens based overseas have strongly condemned the military coup, and international countries have also strongly condemned this and urged the military to release the people that were detained and to accept the result of the election.

During the early hours of February 1st, Commander-in-Chief announced respective national government ministers and cabinet members had been removed from their positions and they had been replaced by military officers, former Generals and members of Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP).