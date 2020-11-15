KNDP Candidate Loses to NLD by only Five Votes and Demands a Recount of Election Results in Hlaingbwe Township

This comes after candidate Saw Myint Han from the KNDP lost to candidate Nan Moe Moe Htwe from the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), by five votes, in the upper house constituency-9 in Karen State.

Four candidates competed in the constituency. Nan Moe Moe Htwe from the NLD secured 20,146 votes, Saw Myint Han from the KNDP, 20,141 votes, U Tun Tun Oo from the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), 13,091 votes and U Myat Kyaw from the Union Betterment Party (UBP), 663 votes. All candidates have signed Form-19.

“The party has called on the sub-commission to recheck all ballots in Hlaingbwe Township. The KNDP wants to make sure this is a hones counting,” said Mann Aung Phi Sue, Chair of the KNDP.

In Hlaingbwe Township Constituency-2, candidate Saw Chit Khin from the NLD secured 20,499 votes, candidate Mann Aung Pyi Soe from the KNDP, 19,129 votes, candidate Saw Soe Win from the USDP, 13,076 votes, independent candidate Saw Kyaw Lwin Oo, 1,797 votes and candidate U Aung Ko Win from the Union Betterment Party (UBP), 698 votes, according to the Form-19 Election Result issued by the township election sub-commission.

U Zaw Nyunt, Chair of Hlaingbwe Township Election Sub-Commission said: “The sub-commission has released the result with Form-19. Anybody can see it.”