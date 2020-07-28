Naw Mu Naw Murder – Protests Grow – 4,500 Villagers Demand Justice and Immediate Withdrawal of Burma Army Camps

As many as 4,650 villagers from 114 villages in Papun Township marched from Taung Thone Lone [Burma Army outpost] to KaMaMaung on July 28, 2020.

This is the second protest staged by villagers following the murder of a Karen woman by two Burma Army soldiers based in the area. Local sources said the two soldiers are the in custody, but fear the Burma Army is attempting to downplay the killing, calling it ‘unintentional firearm discharge’. The murder of Naw Nu Naw has outraged local communities, civil society groups and Karen political organisations.